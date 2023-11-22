Show You Care
Iowa City woman sentenced to federal prison for international parental kidnapping

A 49-year-old woman from Iowa City was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison after...
A 49-year-old woman from Iowa City was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison after kidnapping her child and running across the US/Mexico border.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a 49-year-old woman from Iowa City was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison after kidnapping her child and running across the US/Mexico border.

Court records show that Kira K. Zielinski filed for divorce from her husband in 2020. A judge issued joint legal custody of their child and established a joint custody schedule. In February 2022, Zielinski took the child and drove from Iowa to California and across the Mexican border.

Zielinski and her child remained in Mexico until November 2022 when she was taken into custody as she attempted to reenter the US.

Following the completion of her imprisonment, Zielinski will have to serve one year of supervised release.

