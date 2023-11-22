Iowa City man who helped son flee country sentenced to 5 years in prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The father of a man charged with attempted murder has been sentenced for helping his son escape the country.

According to the Gazette, Alfred Younes was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years in prison for helping his son Ali Younes flee to Jordan. Ali was on house arrest for attempted murder charges. That’s when his parents helped him board a flight out of the country.

Alfred was arrested trying to board a flight from Omaha to Jordan

Ali’s mother, Lima Younes, was also sentenced to five years in prison last month for her role in helping Ali escape.

