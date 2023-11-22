Show You Care
Iowa chasing 10th win as they visit Nebraska in regular season finale

The Hawks have won 7 of their last 8 meetings against Nebraska.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the Iowa football team has already clinched the Big Ten West Division Title, the Hawkeyes still feel like they have a lot to play for this Friday. That includes avenging a loss against the Cornhuskers last season, winning their final trophy game and becoming a 10-win team on the season.

“We definitely are going full steam to get this 10th one. I know people are questioning it, but we’re focused on this win and not even thinking about the game after that,” sixth-year wide receiver Nico Ragaini said.

The Hawkeyes can lock up the program’s eleventh 10-win season and eighth under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Only four Hawkeye teams under Ferentz have reached the feat in the regular season.

“It’s hard to win games. Sometimes we get a little spoiled in thinking it’s going to be easy or we’ve done this before, so we’ll do this again and it just doesn’t work that way. It’s really competitive,” Ferentz explained.

Iowa has been plagued by injuries. Most recently, they’ve had to deal with the absence of cornerback Cooper DeJean who suffered a season-ending injury in practice prior to their game against Illinois.

“It’s kind of a tough blow, but we’ve had young guys who have been working. They’ve been working throughout the season getting better, so it’s just been the next man up,” sophomore safety Xavier Nwankpa said.

“We’ve prepared for that since January because you never know when it can happen. Unfortunately, it’s a part of the sport, injuries happen. Also next man in is part of the sport and Deshaun Lee came in this weekend and did a hell of a job. He helped us get that ‘W,’” fifth-year senior cornerback Jermari Harris said.

This week the defensive unit has their eye on limiting Nebraska’s mobile quarterbacks.

“We’ve seen a lot of him on film, we saw him last week break a 55-yarder I believe ad we’ve seen the other two quarterbacks break a few too,” senior linebacker Nick Jackson said. “We know how dynamic those guys are and we know we have to do our best to contain them.”

Kickoff between the Hawkeyes and Huskers is set for 11 AM on Black Friday,

