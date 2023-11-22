Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff Saturday in honor of Rosalynn Carter

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor and remembrance of Rosalynn Carter.

The former first lady died while in hospice care in Georgia last week.

“Rosalynn Carter modernized the role of First Lady as a trusted advisor to her husband, a working mom, and humanitarian,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “America remembers her fondly and with gratitude for her incredible life of service. Kevin & I pray for peace and comfort for President Carter and their family.”

The order was issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower U.S. flags to half-staff.

