Free Lunch Program looking for donations this holiday season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One Iowa City non-profit is asking for help as it continues to see an increased need for its service.

The Free Lunch Program of Iowa City is taking part in Giving Tuesday this year. The program supplies free lunches 6 days a week to anyone who needs them, no questions asked.

Members of the non-profit say donations on Giving Tuesday are crucial to its operation. Staff members of the Free Lunch Program in Iowa City tell TV9 one-third of the operating budget for the entire year comes from donations. Without them, the program wouldn’t be able to supply meals to those who need them.

”I think just about everyone has seen the prices going up in the grocery store. That makes food, especially nutritious food, less accessible for folks who don’t have as much money. People’s grocery budgets aren’t going as far and we’re seeing that in the rising number of meals we serve,” Kai Kiser with the Free Lunch Program said.

In 2021, the Free Lunch Program served 28,168 meals. In 2022, that number jumped to 34,508. So far this year, it has served 31,492 and is on track to serve 36,000 meals by the end of the year.

”We’ve seen that number steadily rise for the last year, really for the last couple of years,” Kiser said. “We’ve seen our daily average go from 100, 110, to 120 meals served at base line every day.”

With the increased need for the service, the non-profit is asking for donations on Giving Tuesday to keep up with demand and keep those in need warm this winter.

”For folks who would rather donate something tangible we also accept winter items. We especially hand out hats, gloves, scarves, socks, hand warmers and foot warmers,” Kiser said.

Elizabeth Momany has been a volunteer with the Free Lunch Program for 30 years. She said she is thankful to be able to help those in the community around her.

”I just hope that everybody understands that during this time of the year and all throughout the year we often think that people who cannot get food for themselves or do not have money that that’s their fault or they’re doing something wrong and they’re not,” Momany said. “We appreciate any donations of food or money or time that anyone can give.”

The free lunches are served Monday through Saturday, noon to 1pm at the Free Lunch Program location on Gilbert Court.

More information on how to donate can be found at https://iowacityfreelunch.org/support/.

