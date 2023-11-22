Show You Care
Firefighters work with Marshalltown Mall businesses to ensure they’re safe to open

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Firefighters are working with businesses in the Marshalltown Mall to make sure they’re still safe to open.

The building hasn’t had power for three weeks.

According to Alliant Energy, the mall’s owner hasn’t paid its power bills.

Because of the cold weather, firefighters are monitoring the temperature to see if they need to shut off the building’s water.

That would leave the building without protection if there is a fire.

