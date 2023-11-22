Easy-going travel around the Midwest today and tomorrow, a few snowflakes possible by the end of the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we can be thankful for great travel weather on this, the most popular travel day of the year!

Today, look for sunny skies overhead with highs still above seasonal norms, topping out in the mid to upper 40s. Southwesterly breezes also help the case, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Travel around Iowa and the Midwest this afternoon and evening should be easy-going, at least from a weather perspective.

A weak front tonight sets highs back a few degrees for Thanksgiving day in eastern Iowa. It will lack in moisture to work with, keeping us dry but partly cloudy. The front’s most noticeable effect will be a gradual shift in wind direction, turning northerly by the morning of Thanksgiving. Temperatures start in the upper 20s to around 30 for the holiday, but will only make it to the upper 30s to mid 40s thanks to some cooler air moving in on those northerly breezes. Clouds gradually build throughout the day, leading to mostly cloudy conditions by the nighttime hours.

The influx of cooler air continues into Black Friday, with highs below normal by then in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will also be a common sight, playing a factor into limiting the potential for significant warming during the day. Similarly, it will limit our lows from falling too far, with overnight readings in the low to mid 40s.

Notice that there has been no mention of precipitation through to this point, which is great news for travelers! There should be few to no weather-related hurdles to travel over the road or through the air around Iowa and the Midwest this holiday weekend. The closest unsettled weather through Saturday will be toward the Rockies and western Plains, where some snow is possible. That same storm system will be heading east late in the weekend, giving us a shot at some light snow by Saturday night into parts of Sunday. While amounts with this system look likely to stay light, there is the potential for some slick roadways as the snow is falling, especially early Sunday. If your travel plans take you out on the roads Sunday morning, pay attention to updates to the forecast and consider adjustments to your plans. You can stay up to date with the latest easily with our free First Alert Weather App on your smartphone. With highs still reaching above freezing during the day, any slick conditions are expected to improve quickly as the day goes on.

A bit of light snow is possible in eastern Iowa by the end of the holiday weekend. While this could create a few slick patches, travel should be largely unaffected. (KCRG)

As you head back to work and school following the long weekend, temperatures will still be fairly cold with lows in the mid to upper teens and highs in the mid 30s to around 40 each day. We aren’t tracking any major storm systems in the TV9 viewing area next week at this point with cool but quiet weather continuing.

