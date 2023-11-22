Dubuque city leaders discuss where to put speed cameras after Monday’s vote to approve the use

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque is joining cities like Cedar Rapids and Independence in adding a new tool for traffic safety that many drivers despise, speed cameras.

Currently, the city has hundreds of cameras it uses to help deter people from committing crimes or identifying those who do, but they don’t have any cameras that ticket people for speeding.

On Monday, the city council approved the usage of ‘Automated Speed Enforcement’ and is now looking at writing its policy. Streets downtown as well as highly traveled highways are all options Dubuque City leaders are considering to put speed cameras up.

“A little over a year ago, when we had a high-speed crash on NW Arterial, we had a crash involving three teenagers,” said Chief Jeremy Jensen.

Jensen said those three teenagers were among 6 driving fatalities on city streets in 2022: a ten-year high for the city.

“The one factor that can change the severity of a crash is speed,” he said.

Chief Jensen said he spoke to former Chief Wayne Jerman about the success Cedar Rapids has seen with its speed camera enforcement on the I-380 S-curve where crashes were reduced from five fatalities a year to one in the last ten years since the cameras were installed.

“The idea is to change behavior,” he said. “It’s not to publish necessarily somebody monetarily.”

Chief Jensen said they’ve already discussed how fast people can go over the posted speed limit where there is a camera. In zones where the posted speed limit is under 45 MPH, he said people won’t receive a ticket until they go 11 MPH over the speed limit. In zones areas like NW Arterial where the speed limit is over 45 MPH, people won’t be ticketed until they reach 16 MPH over the speed limit. There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done before speed cameras are installed in city limits.

“The policy is now figuring out where we are going to put it and why we are going to put it there,” said Chief Jensen.

