Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Dog sniffs out 354 pounds of meth from truck bed

FILE - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug dog sniffed out 354 pounds of meth in the bed...
FILE - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug dog sniffed out 354 pounds of meth in the bed of a truck.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug dog sniffed out 354 pounds of methamphetamine from the bed of a pickup truck.

“This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “CBP officers utilized a variety of tools to identify and stop this smuggler.”

This photo from Customs and Border Protection shows drug bundles in a hidden compartment in the...
This photo from Customs and Border Protection shows drug bundles in a hidden compartment in the bed of a truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protections)

Authorities say the truck was entering the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday when it was stopped by officers after a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the bed of the pickup truck.

Officers performed an X-ray scan on the truck and during a physical exam of the truck, they found 161 foil-wrapped bundles beneath the truck bed liner. The contents of the bundles tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety and will face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge
Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)
State Farm commercials featuring Caitlin Clark to start airing Saturday
Aaron McAtee was shot and killed while working outside a Monticello Fareway store.
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders raise money for family of Fareway employee killed in Monticello
Having taken the ACT several times, even once in middle school, Tommy Ferguson's mom encouraged...
Mt. Vernon High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACTs, but high schoolers nationally continue to struggle
Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front...
Iowan treated to rare sight as albino deer crosses road in Solon

Latest News

Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving trip, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Travelers race to get home for Thanksgiving. (Credit: CNN Newsource, WGN, KCNC, POOL)
Travelers race to get home for Thanksgiving
Just a few months after offering flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas, Avelo Airlines says it is...
Avelo Airlines to end flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary cease-fire, allowing dozens of hostages to be freed.
Israel and Hamas agree to temporary cease-fire, allowing dozens of hostages to be freed