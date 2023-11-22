Center Point Fire Department receives grain bin rescue training and equipment

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Local fire departments across the country now have a potentially life-saving tool. It’s thanks to an award from the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety and Nationwide Insurance.

Four departments in Iowa are recipients of the award.

Leaders with the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department said having this grain bin rescue equipment is crucial for rural departments because it can be a big time saver.

The Center Point Fire Department’s assistant chief David Stender said having the equipment means they don’t have to wait for mutual aid from surrounding fire departments in case of an emergency.

Here’s how it works: the walls can attach together making a wall around the person stuck in the grain bin.

This makes it so no more grain can surround the person. Then, firefighters can get to work scooping out the grain around the victim and get them out.

“When we go to put this around the patient, we can auger out the grain that’s surrounding them and get down. So if they’re trapped in to their waist we can get down to their knees and they can kind of work their way up. And when they get where their feet can come out,” said Stender. “When the patient reaches the point where the grains down to their knees they can step up on these ladders here or down here in these holes,” he said.

The award also came with training on how to use the equipment.

NECAS came to the department with a grain bin and firefighters got the chance to learn hands-on.

Stender said while the department hasn’t had any calls for a grain bin rescue yet, he hopes to do yearly training with the equipment so everyone stays fresh.

