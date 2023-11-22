Cedar Rapids Fareway, Roughriders hockey team raise money for shooting victim’s family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night, people in Cedar Rapids turned shock over a fatal shooting in Monticello into service and action.

On November 7, Aaron McAtee, 48, was shot outside of the Fareway grocery store where he worked. Police called the shooting “a random act of violence.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, a Cedar Rapids Fareway along with the Roughriders hockey team came together to raise money for the McAtee family.

The Roughriders’ off-ice official, Jeremy Reuter, was a coworker with McAtee at the Monticello Fareway, and he was there the day of the shooting. The team’s coach said they all had been touched by this loss, and they just wanted to do what they could to support the McAtee family in their time of need.

That support looked like bagging groceries, pushing carts out to cars, and collecting tips.

“Every penny we raise is going straight to the McAtee family,” said Paul Mulford, manager at Fareway at 4220 16th Ave SW in Cedar Rapids. Mulford didn’t personally know McAtee, but he said the news of his death was still a shock.

“I have friends that have worked with him. You know, working all across Iowa, we kind of all run into each other at one point or another,” said Mulford. “It’s just hard to wrap your head around. Because at Fareway, we’re family and to hear one of your family members—and we’re so close and we know all of each other— it’s hard to fathom that something like that could happen.”

The fundraiser was to support the McAtee family, but it was also a testament to how many people were touched by the news of this violence.

“The least that we can do is lend a hand here,” said Mark Carlson, Head Coach of the Roughriders. He said the team emphasized serving the community.

“We always want to have opportunities to give back, we always want to get out and do that with enthusiasm for all involved,” said Carlson.

That service and enthusiasm: a way to help a family who really needs it right now.

“Anything we can do to help out, it’s just an honor to be able to do that,” said Mulford.

The fundraiser raised $1,206 in 2 hours.

