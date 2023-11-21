Univ. of Northern Iowa seeking new Athletics Director

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) confirmed that Director of Athletics David Harris has accepted a position at Tulane University in New Orleans, leaving his old position at UNI now open.

Harris is expected to start his new position in New Orleans in January 2024. UNI President Mark Nook says that he intends to appoint an interim Athletic Director as soon as possible before searching for a full-time replacement.

“We sincerely appreciate the contributions that David and his team made during his time at UNI,” Nook said. “We wish David, Felicia, and their family the very best at Tulane. We anticipate this position at UNI will attract significant interest from athletics administrators from across the country,” Nook said. “The Panthers boast one of the most accomplished, talented, and experienced head coaching rosters of any NCAA Division I program in the Midwest. I’m extremely confident that we will be able to identify and hire a new Athletic Director who can build on our rich history and winning tradition. We will have no further comment on our search process until we name our interim Athletic Director.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.