Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

State Farm commercials featuring Caitlin Clark to start airing Saturday

Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)
Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark is set to appear in her first set of State Farm commercials, after previously announcing a partnership with the insurance company last month.

The commercials feature reporter Jenny Taft, NBA all-star Jimmy Butler, and Basketball Hall of Fame member Reggie Miller.

According to State Farm, the first commercial is set to air on TV for the first time on November 25th.

You can watch both State Farm commercials below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer

Latest News

The president of the University of Northern Iowa decided to allow an anti-abortion group on...
Univ. of Northern Iowa seeking new Athletics Director
OnIowaLive: Williamsburg
OnIowaLive: Williamsburg celebrate first state football title in school history
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, November 20th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, November 20th, 2023
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against...
Caitlin Clark to appear on ‘ManningCast’ Monday night