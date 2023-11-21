Show You Care
Showers end with quiet travel conditions expected through Thanksgiving Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a system moves to the east so do our shower chances.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Lingering activity ends in the morning with clouds sticking around. Winds will be noticeably stronger, sometimes coming out of the northwest at greater than 30mph. Highs remain in the 40s through Thanksgiving Day and travel throughout the upper Midwest stays quiet. Cold conditions move in Friday through Sunday with highs in the 30s.

Thanksgiving Outlook
Thanksgiving Outlook(KCRG)

A light snow chance remains in the forecast for the week at this point, the impact seems low, but we will keep our eye on it. Have a great night!

