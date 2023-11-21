Neighbors upset after seized horses return to Dallas County farm

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Eight horses seized from a Dallas County farm, are believed to have been brought back to the property.

They were part of a total of 46 horses taken from the property last month, after investigators found dead horses in a pasture.

Staff at the Animal Rescue League say the animals went through ‘unlivable conditions’ and did not get required care for weeks or years.

One of the horses has died after being rescued.

The owner, Linda Kilbourne, has been charged with livestock neglect.

Now, the Dallas County Attorney has reached a deal with Kilbourne, allowing eight horses to be given to a third party.

Neighbors in the area say they believe this is a friend of Kilbourne, and the animals are back in a dangerous environment.

“I do feel like the county attorney dropped the ball by making this deal,” Niki Reynolds, who lives across the road from Kilbourne’s farm, said. “To watch these animals languish and starvation and injury and sickness and pain and literally be left to die a slow death is horrendous.”

Neither the Dallas County Attorney or Linda Kilbourne have commented on the matter.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.