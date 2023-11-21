A Mount Vernon High School senior score a perfect 36 on his ACTs, but high schoolers nationally continue to struggle

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Tommy Ferguson first took the ACT years before the rest. He was in seventh grade and scored an impressive 27. Then in high school he took it for real- and got a 35.

“My mom made me take it again to get a 36, and I did.” said Ferguson.

The ACT, which is made up of four segments including English, reading, math, and science, is scored on a range of 1 to 36. For reference on how impressive Ferguson’s feat is, the national average score for the class of 2023 is 19.5. And following the pandemic, the national average score is continuing to drop each year, having declined from 20.6 in 2020.

“I’ve known Tommy since his freshman year and I’ve known how much he has pushed himself academically. So, when I saw the 36, at first, it was like a shock that it’s a perfect score. But knowing how much work he put into his academics, it made sense.” said 11th and 12th Grade Counselor Brett Karkosh.

Though he got a perfect score, Ferguson, who started high school in the middle of the pandemic, says the transition from online to in-person classes posed a challenge.

”My freshman year, I was all online, and I didn’t write any papers because there was no one around to grade the papers. So when I started my sophomore year and I took AP World History, I really struggled because I couldn’t write papers.” said Ferguson.

But since overcoming the challenges many high schoolers faced over the pandemic, he says his perfect score has opened a world of opportunity.

“I got a scholarship to UNI for full tuition, and I got a scholarship to Iowa for $10,000 a year.” said Ferguson.

Ferguson plans to attend The University of Iowa next year, where he hopes to study theatre.

