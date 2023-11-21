Marshalltown garage fire linked to ashes from wood stove

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - As temperatures dip, firefighters are urging people to be careful about preventing fires.

The message comes after a fire in Marshalltown on Monday was linked to ashes from a wood stove that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in just minutes. But firefighters spent two hours making sure every hot spot was out.

Investigators say wood stove contents were thrown out in a plastic container.

An ember ignited the container, and the fire quickly spread throughout the garage.

Officials say it is crucial to properly dispose of combustible items to keep people safe.

“When you have those coals from a wood-burning type appliance like that, they can retain heat,” Fire marshal Josh Warnell said. “The proper way to dispose them is to have them in an approved metal container for those ashes and not inside a building outside.”

Firefighters say it is important to maintain any appliance - whether it’s a stove, fireplace, or chimney - as you are using it to avoid any risks.

