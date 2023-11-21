Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marshalltown garage fire linked to ashes from wood stove

A fire in Marshalltown on Monday was linked to ashes from a wood stove and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - As temperatures dip, firefighters are urging people to be careful about preventing fires.

The message comes after a fire in Marshalltown on Monday was linked to ashes from a wood stove that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in just minutes. But firefighters spent two hours making sure every hot spot was out.

Investigators say wood stove contents were thrown out in a plastic container.

An ember ignited the container, and the fire quickly spread throughout the garage.

Officials say it is crucial to properly dispose of combustible items to keep people safe.

“When you have those coals from a wood-burning type appliance like that, they can retain heat,” Fire marshal Josh Warnell said. “The proper way to dispose them is to have them in an approved metal container for those ashes and not inside a building outside.”

Firefighters say it is important to maintain any appliance - whether it’s a stove, fireplace, or chimney - as you are using it to avoid any risks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer

Latest News

Marion police officers extinguishes mobile home kitchen fire, one injured
Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge
Relatives of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, who were killed in the downtown Davenport...
New lawsuits filed in Davenport building collapse
Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs joins us with some travel safety tips.
Travel safety tips to keep in mind as you head out for holiday gatherings