Marion police officers extinguishes mobile home kitchen fire, one injured
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion police officer was able to extinguish a kitchen fire that injured a woman at a mobile home on Monday night.
Firefighters said they were called to the 1900 block of Jackson Drive just after 11 p.m. for a report of a stove fire.
A mother and her two children had evacuated safely by the time firefighters arrived.
A Marion police officer was able to quickly extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher.
The mother sustained burns to her extremities and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be heated grease on a stove top.
