Kim Taylor found guilty on all 52 charges in voter fraud trial

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A jury has returned a guilty verdict for the trial of Kim Taylor, who was facing dozens of voter fraud charges.

Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was facing 52 total voter-fraud-related charges in federal court. She was found guilty of all 52 charges. A breakdown of her charges is listed below:

26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting

23 counts of fraudulent voting

3 counts of fraudulent registration

Prosecutors were able to prove that Kim Taylor illegally filled out voting materials, failed to translate warnings that her victims could not vote for her family members and forged signatures on voting affidavits.

“The right to vote is one of our most important constitutional rights,” said United States Attorney Timothy T. Duax. “Ms. Taylor deprived citizens of their right to vote in order to benefit her husband’s campaign. Today, another group of citizens, fulfilling their civic duty as jurors, held her accountable for her actions. The guilty verdict is an example of how the justice system works to protect the voting rights of citizens and ensure fair and honest elections.”

After the verdict was read Tuesday morning, KTIV reached out to Kim Taylor’s defense attorney, who told us “now is the time for empathy, not to take pleasure.” The defense also said they respect the verdict but they’ll weigh their appeal options after she’s sentenced.

The judge did not order Kim Taylor into custody and she remains free on bond pending the sentencing hearing.

Kim Taylor faces a penalty of five years in prison per count, for a maximum punishment of 260 years. There was no immediate indication of how many years prosecutors would ask for, and the judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted before Kim Taylor is sentenced.

As for the impact on Jeremy Taylor, he wasn’t charged in the case. But, prosecutors say he did participate in Kim Taylor’s scheme as an “unindicted co-conspirator.”

Nothing will automatically ‘happen’ to Jeremy Taylor’s seat on the board of supervisors, but the government wrote in pre-trial filings that elected officials were prepared to testify that Jeremy Taylor promised them Vietnamese votes in exchange for campaign donations.

Those officials, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan and State Senator Rock De Witt, ultimately did not testify. Other witnesses that did testify said Jeremy Taylor was present with Kim Taylor when she was collecting votes and dropping off voting materials.

Reaction to verdict

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung called on Jeremy Taylor to resign, and said Jeremy Taylor should no longer preside over meetings when Ung is absent.

“The only thing I’m uncomfortable with is that his wife has been set up to take the fall,” said Ung.

The other supervisors, like Daniel Bittinger, Mark Nelson and Keith Radig declined to comment.

“Thank you for reaching out and your questions are completely appropriate,” Bittinger said, though he did not elaborate. “I will let (KTIV) know if I have any comments to make in the future regarding this subject.”

Radig told a KTIV reporter, “I don’t think I have any comment.”

Jeremy Taylor also declined to comment ahead of Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, but he said he’d provide a statement at a later time. Despite the guilty verdict, he attended a closed meeting of the board on Tuesday.

A recap of the trial

The trial started Monday, Nov. 13 with the jury being seated and the prosecution and defense presenting their opening statements.

Prosecutors painted Kim Taylor as a wife who would do anything to see her husband win, including attempting to steal “the votes of fellow Americans.” Prosecutors also said her actions “threaten the foundation of American government.”

“She wanted her husband to win by any means necessary,” one prosecutor said.

In the defense’s opening statements, Kim Taylor’s attorney said it’s customary in Vietnamese culture for parents to make decisions for their children. He also said Kim Taylor “is a helper” and pointed out that her husband “won in a landslide.”

The defense also argued key government witnesses, like Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, are biased against Jeremy Taylor, taking a strike at their credibility ahead of testimony.

Read More: Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor named as ‘unindicted co-conspirator’ in wife’s election fraud case

Trial testimony began on Tuesday, Nov. 14 with the prosecution bringing up three family units from the Vietnamese community who talked about how Kim Taylor helped them fill out ballots.

In one of the testimonies, jurors heard from the son of a Vietnamese woman who said he registered to vote, only to find out he had already submitted a ballot. But according to the prosecution, that ballot was actually filed by his mother at the direction of Kim Taylor, in order to help her husband get elected.

Under questioning from the government, the mother testified she had no idea it was illegal to sign election materials on her son’s behalf, and that in the end, she really only wanted to vote for former President Donald Trump. In fact, she testified she didn’t know Kim Taylor’s husband, Jeremy Taylor, was even on the ballot. She also said she asked Kim Taylor if her actions were legal, and Kim Taylor told her that they were.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill was also called to the stand by prosecutors to explain the ins and outs of voting, both in-person and absentee. He testified he noticed “irregularities” when the county received hundreds of write-in votes for Jeremy Taylor in a primary election for races he wasn’t running in.

Read More: Prosecutors: Taylor filled out ballot applications, didn’t warn Vietnamese community it was a crime

The prosecution was done presenting its case by Thursday, Nov. 16 with the defense resting its case by Monday, Nov. 20. The defense only presented a handful of witnesses, mostly focusing on Kim Taylor’s truthfulness and standing in the community.

In their closing arguments, the defense said Kim Taylor “left a big wake” but she shouldn’t be punished for “get out the vote” activities. They also said Kim Taylor did not have criminal intent, and that if she did do something wrong, it was a mistake.

On the prosecution’s side, in their final arguments, they claimed Kim Taylor “did anything necessary” to get her husband elected.

With the final arguments presented, the jury began deliberations the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 20, and had a verdict by the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Cameras were not allowed inside the federal courthouse during Kim Taylor’s trial.

