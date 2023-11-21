General Mills finalizing sale of Independence pet food plant

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - General Mills is finalizing the sale of its former pet food plant in Independence, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The plant makes products for Top Chews and Nudges.

The Iowa Economic and Development Authority said a company called Independence Premium Foods is buying the plant.

They plan to hire workers, make substantial investments, and manufacture pet food.

Independence’s mayor says General Mills expects to close the sale Dec. 1.

The plant could then start running soon after.

This comes a month after 200 employees at the plant were laid off.

