Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Clear Creek Amana softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge

A longtime high school softball coach is pleading guilty to charges, including at least one count of sexual abuse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime high school softball coach is pleading guilty to charges, including at least one count of sexual abuse.

James White entered his plea Tuesday morning in Johnson County Court.

White was arrested in July 2022, accused of having sex with a student more than 15 years ago, when she was just 15 years old.

White coached at Clear Creek Amana High School from 1995 to 2012.

He coached at Solon from 2013 to 2017.

He will be sentenced in January.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer

Latest News

Marion police officers extinguishes mobile home kitchen fire, one injured
As temperatures dip, firefighters are urging people to be careful about preventing fires. The...
Marshalltown garage fire linked to ashes from wood stove
Relatives of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, who were killed in the downtown Davenport...
New lawsuits filed in Davenport building collapse
Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs joins us with some travel safety tips.
Travel safety tips to keep in mind as you head out for holiday gatherings