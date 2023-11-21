Former Clear Creek Amana softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime high school softball coach is pleading guilty to charges, including at least one count of sexual abuse.

James White entered his plea Tuesday morning in Johnson County Court.

White was arrested in July 2022, accused of having sex with a student more than 15 years ago, when she was just 15 years old.

White coached at Clear Creek Amana High School from 1995 to 2012.

He coached at Solon from 2013 to 2017.

He will be sentenced in January.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.