Dubuque city council green lights automatic speed enforcement cameras

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is green-lighting an ordinance allowing automated speed cameras in the city.

The issue passed 6-1 during a vote Monday night.

Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the cameras will keep the community and officers safe, reduce crashes, and reduce perceived bias in traffic stops.

The city said the camera supplier wouldn’t charge the city for the installation because the vendor gets a set percentage of each ticket issued.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.