Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque city council green lights automatic speed enforcement cameras

The Dubuque City Council is green-lighting an ordinance allowing automated speed cameras in the city.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is green-lighting an ordinance allowing automated speed cameras in the city.

The issue passed 6-1 during a vote Monday night.

Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the cameras will keep the community and officers safe, reduce crashes, and reduce perceived bias in traffic stops.

The city said the camera supplier wouldn’t charge the city for the installation because the vendor gets a set percentage of each ticket issued.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family...
Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead
The Dubuque City Council is green-lighting an ordinance allowing automated speed cameras in the...
Dubuque city council green lights automatic speed enforcement cameras
Eight horses seized from a Dallas County farm, are believed to have been brought back to the...
Neighbors upset after seized horses return to Dallas County farm
Four Oaks Senior Training Specialist and Implementation Coach Ashley Brooks joins us to talk...
Challenges children face during the holidays