Drivers, pedestrians urged to take caution amid Thanksgiving travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Millions of Americans are preparing to travel to visit loved ones, but experts are saying it is essential that drivers keep their safety and the safety of others at top of mind.

Triple A expects 49-million people to hit the road for Thanksgiving, and statistics from Bumper show this time of the year is when we see the most traffic-related pedestrian incidents. Along with that, the Iowa Department of Transportation reports there have been 330 traffic deaths in Iowa in 2023, just under the number of total deaths in 2022.

Bumper says this means drivers and pedestrians alike need to be especially cautious while on the roads.

“Keep in mind things like yielding for pedestrians watching out for anybody that may be on the side of the road,” Erin Kemp, Bumper Consumer Advocate, said.

Kemp says pedestrians should exercise caution as well.

Avoid using phones when walking along roads

Don’t travel while under the influence

Wear reflective clothing when walking at night

Use crosswalks

In two thirds of incidents in Bumper’s report, the pedestrian killed was not using the crosswalk.

Bumper officials say most incidents happen in clear weather, meaning drivers must always be vigilant regardless of circumstances.

“It’s important to know that risks are still present even if the weather is clear and sunny and seemingly harmless,” Kemp said.

