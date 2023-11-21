Cedar Rapids School District elects new board president

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the seven board members of the Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously to elect Cindy Garlock as the new board president.

Garlock has served on the board for the last four years as vice president. She is one of three incumbents elected in school board elections earlier this month.

“I am honored and humbled to take on the role of president of the board. As a retired teacher, I believe I bring a unique and valuable perspective to the board and the district,” commented Cindy Garlock. “I am grateful for the trust and confidence that my fellow board members have placed in me. Together, we will continue to work collaboratively to ensure that our students receive the best possible education for their future success.”

Garlock will replace outgoing board president David Tominsky. The board elected him tonight as vice president of the board. He’s served on the board for four years and was just elected for another term.

He expressed confidence in both Garlock and in this new direction.

“Cindy has served as vice president for several years and also serves on several committees at the local and state level. She is committed to the success of our staff and students. I have no doubt that she will continue to guide the district in the right direction.”

