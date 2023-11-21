Cedar Rapids Roughriders raise money for Fareway employee killed in Muscatine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are helping to raise money for the family of a Fareway employee shot and killed in Monticello.

Aaron McAtee was shot outside the store two weeks ago in what police say was a random act of violence.

In a post on social media, the RoughRiders said it’s partnering with Fareway.

The team says players will help with bagging and taking groceries to customers’ cars on Tuesday.

Any tips received will go directly to McAtee’s family.

The event is at the Fareway location in Cedar Rapids on 16th Avenue Southwest.

It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

