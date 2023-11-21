Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders raise money for Fareway employee killed in Muscatine

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are helping to raise money for the family of a Fareway employee shot and killed in Monticello.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are helping to raise money for the family of a Fareway employee shot and killed in Monticello.

Aaron McAtee was shot outside the store two weeks ago in what police say was a random act of violence.

In a post on social media, the RoughRiders said it’s partnering with Fareway.

The team says players will help with bagging and taking groceries to customers’ cars on Tuesday.

Any tips received will go directly to McAtee’s family.

The event is at the Fareway location in Cedar Rapids on 16th Avenue Southwest.

It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president

Latest News

Iowa officials are urging drivers to be aware of those on and off the road this holiday season.
Caring for pedestrian safety for Thanksgiving travel
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are helping to raise money for the family of a Fareway employee...
Cedar Rapids Roughriders raise money for Fareway employee killed in Muscatine
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Iowa HHS making changes to Medicaid services
Cedar Rapids family watching redesign of program for people with disabilities