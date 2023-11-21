Show You Care
Avelo Airlines discontinuing Dubuque flights to Vegas

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Just a few months after offering flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas, Avelo has announced it is discontinuing the service.

Avelo began offering flights on Sept. 13th, 2023, but after only a few months, has cited low demand and other factors in its decision to discontinue the service.

“The Dubuque Regional Airport remains committed to providing air service to customers in the Dubuque region,” said Airport Manager Todd Dalsing. “While we are disappointed in today’s decision, we look forward to continuing to work with Avelo Airlines to offer low-cost flights to leisure destinations, including our existing flights to Orlando. It is our hope that we can collaborate with air carriers to find additional destinations to help expand our offerings at DBQ.”

The final Avelo flight to Vegas is scheduled to depart on January 6th, 2024. Avelo says it is notifying any customers with later scheduled flights about refunds or vouchers.

Avelo customers can also contact customer support at 346-616-9500 or at Aveloair.com.

