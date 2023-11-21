Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Amber Alert: Plover police looking for two young brothers, allegedly with their father

From left to right, seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua...
From left to right, seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong.(wisconsin crime network)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WMTV) - Plover police are searching for two missing boys, believed to be with their father.

An Amber Alert has been issued for seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong. Authorites say Stefan, is nonverbal and has autism.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong left Plover early Monday morning and his vehicle was last seen in Clinton, Iowa, just after 4p.m. Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Network, Yiemen Xiong drives a 2010, Gold, Toyota Sienna minivan. The Wisconsin license plate on the car is 740-XTN.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Plover Police Department (715) 346-1400.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family...
Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead
The cameras are operated by Blue Line Solutions.
Dubuque city council green lights automatic speed enforcement cameras
The Dubuque City Council is green-lighting an ordinance allowing automated speed cameras in the...
Dubuque city council green lights automatic speed enforcement cameras
Eight horses seized from a Dallas County farm, are believed to have been brought back to the...
Neighbors upset after seized horses return to Dallas County farm
Four Oaks Senior Training Specialist and Implementation Coach Ashley Brooks joins us to talk...
Challenges children face during the holidays