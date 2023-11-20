Working Iowa: Fueling a new career at Cassill Motors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some of the cars at Cassill Motors are classic, like the company, which has been a Cedar Rapids staple for more than 50 years.

”I’m the third generation in this business. So my grandfather Duane Castle before my dad Roger and myself now, I’ve kind of new myself to the car business but not new to the family business,” said Landon Cassill, COO at Cassill Motors.

Employees who work at the company appreciate the family atmosphere.

”It’s gonna sound like a cliché, but it really does feel like a family, we bicker, but we hug. We do all that sort of stuff,” explained Jeremiah Davis, a salesperson at Castle Motors for nearly six years.

“I’ve done a lot of different things in my life and this one I kind of stumbled upon, and you know, I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t love doing it,” Davis said.

The company is currently hiring for multiple roles.

“We’re always hiring salesman and F&I managers, technicians. We’ve got a full service department body shop. So we kind of offer it all in terms of a used car store where our customers can get buy them here get them serviced get taken care of with a lifetime engine warranty. So, you know, following with our customers the entire life cycle of their cars,” said Cassill.

They’ll train new hires, and they also look to promote within, providing opportunities to grow. The main thing the company looks for is character.

“Somebody who’s who can come in and have a good time and enjoy the day because you know, some days are busy some days are slow and when days are slow we want to, you know, keep things light have fun, and you know, but also get to work we need when we need to get to work. So it’s a nice little balance, I think,” Davis said.

People looking to apply can stop by. It’s a chance to drive your career forward.

