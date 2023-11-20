Show You Care
Work Release Escape: Tyrin Jones

Tyrin Jones
Tyrin Jones(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are searching for a man convicted of Robbery in the Second Degree after he failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required last Friday.

24-year-old Tyrin Jones was admitted to the work release facility on October 12th, 2023. He is 6′3″ and weighs approximately 198 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

