Showers at times through Tuesday morning, Thanksgiving travel still looking good

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The shortened work and school week for many starts off a bit unsettled, but conditions should be quiet in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Your Monday morning starts off with cloudy skies around the TV9 viewing area, along with some patches of shower activity. Early today, you may notice some areas of what looks like rain on your KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app on your smartphone, but nothing is taking place; this is due to a little bit of dry air left in the low levels that is leading to some of that rain not making it down to the surface. That being said, be prepared for some shower activity at just about any time throughout the day. While it should generally be light, you’ll still need to factor it into your plans for the day. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s, with an easterly to northeasterly breeze providing some extra chill to the air.

Showers remain possible into the night, as well. They may be a bit more widespread the farther south and east that you go in the viewing area, with areas along the Mississippi having the best shot at the heaviest activity. Lows fall toward the mid 30s as chillier air begins to work into the state on northerly winds. During the day on Tuesday, any remaining showers end early and skies gradually turn a bit clearer. Things stay windy, though, so expect a chilly feel to a day with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

As we head into the prime traveling days of Wednesday and Thursday, conditions should be good to get out and about around the state. Wednesday may still be a bit windy at times, but likely a little less so than on Tuesday as the storm system gets farther away from the region. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies and no precipitation are expected locally. That even applies to a good portion of the region, so driving and flying should be in good shape for most. Temperatures are even slated to be somewhat close to normal, with highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday, cooling a bit to the low to mid 40s on Thanksgiving.

Conditions around the country should mostly be good around Thanksgiving for travel via car or plane. (KCRG)

Black Friday also appears to be in good shape, weather-wise, with more clouds but dry weather likely to continue. Temperatures will continue their decline, though, with highs in the mid to upper 30s from then through the weekend after Thanksgiving. A few snow showers remain possible on Saturday, but the chance is pretty slim at this point. Major disruptions look unlikely due to this system, but we’ll be watching closely for any changes over the next few days.

Temperatures stay near or just below normal early next week, with generally quiet weather continuing.

