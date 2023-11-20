Show You Care
Pet photo shoots with Santa help Cedar Rapids shelter

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Santa Claus is coming to town...specifically, the Cedar Valley Humane Society in Cedar Rapids.

The Holiday Open House, complete with pet photoshoots, is a tradition that helps the shelter keep going.

Hannah McFarlane with the shelter said the fundraiser usually bring in about $1,200. She added that any amount of money helps them keep the lights on.

“Like all of our events, they’re so needed to help keep the shelter running,” said McFarlane. “We’re a nonprofit organization, so we rely solely on donations to keep up and running.”

The Holiday Open House will be at the shelter on December 3 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

