Pet photo shoots with Santa help Cedar Rapids shelter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Santa Claus is coming to town...specifically, the Cedar Valley Humane Society in Cedar Rapids.

The Holiday Open House, complete with pet photoshoots, is a tradition that helps the shelter keep going.

Hannah McFarlane with the shelter said the fundraiser usually bring in about $1,200. She added that any amount of money helps them keep the lights on.

“Like all of our events, they’re so needed to help keep the shelter running,” said McFarlane. “We’re a nonprofit organization, so we rely solely on donations to keep up and running.”

The Holiday Open House will be at the shelter on December 3 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

