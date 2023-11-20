One of the 46 horses seized in Dallas County rescue has died

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - One of the 46 horses seized from a Dallas County property has died.

The rescue happened in October after investigators found dead* horses in a pasture.

Staff at the Animal Rescue League say the horses went through ‘unlivable conditions’ and didn’t get required care for weeks or years.

One of the most severely injured horses was starved for months because most of its teeth were missing, and it could not eat.

The ARL Veterinary team chose to euthanize him after he had a medical emergency.

Linda Kilbourne, 78, has been charged with livestock neglect.

