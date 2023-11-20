ISU/Civiqs poll shows DeSantis numbers stall despite Reynolds endorsement

PLAINFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - With just about two months until the GOP caucus, Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is trailing behind former President Trump in Iowa, according to the most recent Iowa State University/Civiqs poll.

The same research says the endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has done little to change his place in the race.

Reynolds announced her endorsement for DeSantis November 6. The Iowa State University/Civiqs poll that came out November 16 has more than half of respondents, 63%, saying that endorsement made no difference to them.

13% said Reynolds’ endorsement made them more likely to support DeSantis.

22% said it made them less likely.

DeSantis spoke to TV9 ahead of a campaign stop on a farm in Butler County Sunday night.

“Endorsements, by and large, how much they matter, I think is up for debate. But this one’s important,” said DeSantis. “And I think it’s a big signal to Iowa voters, that, ‘Hey, this is an important race.’”

That same poll showed DeSantis continuing to trail former President Donald Trump as people’s top caucus pick: Trump was the top pick for 54% of likely GOP caucus-goers for Trump versus 18% for DeSantis.

“Those polls are a snapshot in time,” said Reynolds. “And if you look back, historically, the people that were leading right now were not the ones that were victorious on caucus day. “

The message from both Governors was the same.

“We’re actually working on just getting votes in the tank,” said DeSantis. “It’s not as much like a poll. It’s about getting commitment to caucus.“

DeSantis added he believes he’ll have numbers to show when it counts.

“We’re going to earn this thing, and what I found through all this, a lot of people have not made final decisions.”

