Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State frat member takes plea deal in assault, extortion case

Kuehnast’s sentencing date is scheduled for December 6th, 2023.
Kuehnast’s sentencing date is scheduled for December 6th, 2023.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Frat member has pled guilty to a lesser charge in relation to a criminal case occurring during the previous school year.

Three members of an Iowa State University fraternity, including the Vice President of the fraternity, were charged back in May with forcing a member to perform a sex act.

According to the criminal complaint, Colton Moore, Grant Kuehnast, and Tyler Ekstrom, all entered a Farmhouse Fraternity member’s room and ordered them to perform a sex act on one of them “or else be shot in the groin and face with an air-soft gun.” The victim initially refused before being shot multiple times.

Ekstrom, Moore, and Kuehnast were all charged with Assault, Extortion, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

On November 16th, Kuehnast accepted a plea deal to first-degree harassment

KCCI is reporting that prosecutors are recommending 2 years of probation for Kuehnast and 100 hours of community service, as well as a letter of apology to the victim.

Kuehnast’s sentencing date is scheduled for December 6th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
21-year-old killed in Cedar Rapids crash
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment

Latest News

Eastern Iowa Airport
The Eastern Iowa Airport is expecting thousands to fly for Thanksgiving: here’s how to reduce your travel time
Local business kicks off third annual ‘First Responder’s Calendar Fundraiser’
More than 200,000 children in the U.S. have arthritis — more than the number of kids with Type...
CDC Report: 200,000 kids in U.S. have juvenile arthritis
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is introducing a new program to give certain...
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics introduce new method for cardiac arrest patients