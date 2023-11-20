Iowa City seeking artists for public art installation commemorating Indigenous history

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City is searching for an artist to design, create, and install a public art installation at Highland Park.

Officials say the goal of the project is to develop an installation that commemorates and artistically and accurately acknowledges Indigenous history of the Meskwaki/Sauk Nations in the Lucas Farms Neighborhood.

The installation will be subject to approval by the Iowa City Public Art Advisory Committee. Submissions must be sent in by January 11th, 2024. Preference will be given to Indigenous artists.

Those interested can read the Request for Qualifications and submit an application form online.

