If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, The First Alert Storm Team has the latest Travel Forecast to help you plan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you have plans to travel for Thanksgiving, overall it still looks pretty good.

For Monday, showers will be the main player across the Nations Mid-section. There will be a chance of snow near the Front range of Colorado as well as parts of Wyoming west of the Continental Divide near the Tetons & Gros Ventre Mountains. That snow chance pushes into parts of Idaho and into the western part of Montana and across the Uinta Mountain range as well as the Wasatch Front in Southwestern Wyoming and Northern Utah. Cloudy skies will be the rule across the Ohio & Tennessee Valley, and plenty of sunshine across the New England States.

For Tuesday, we will see plenty of sunshine across the Rockies, snow chances pick up across the northern part of Minnesota as well as parts of Wisconsin. Rain chances increase across Eastern Iowa as well as the Ohio and Tennessee Valley.

For Wednesday, the rain chances pushes through to the New England States down along the coast. Snow chances pick up across parts of Maine as well as Vermont & New Hampshire. Otherwise we will see clear conditions from Ohio to California.

This takes us into Thanksgiving Day where snow chances pick up across the Big Horn Mountain Range as well as the Absaroka Mountain Range in Northern Wyoming. Southern Montana as well as Central Idaho will also see a snow chance. Otherwise it will be mainly smooth sailing from Coast to Coast.

If you are traveling, have a fun and safe trip.

