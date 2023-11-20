Holiday tours at Brucemore begin Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Holiday tours begin Friday at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids.

Tours this year will include new audio features that staff with the National Trust Historic Site and Cultural Center say will help immerse visitors in the spirit of holidays of yore.

Brucemore is also offering several scheduled programs this year.

“A Brucemore Christmas: Daytime Mansion Tours” - a self-guided tour of the first three floors.

“Holiday Nights: Extended Mansion Tour” - a self-guided tour of the mansion featuring holiday decor on four floors of the mansion, including the Tahiti Room and Grizzly Bar in the basement.

“Santa, Snacks, and Stories” - children can meet Santa and enjoy activities like story time and crafting.

Brucemore was recognized by USA Today as one of the top historic home holiday tours in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

