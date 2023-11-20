Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds pardons turkeys as part of Thanksgiving tradition

Governor Kim Reynolds will continue a Thanksgiving tradition celebrating Iowa's turkey industry.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys - Freedom and Flourish - as part of a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition on Monday.

Iowa ranks sixth in the country in turkey production, producing more than 12 million turkeys annually, and employing 38,000 Iowans in the turkey industry. The state ranks fifth in turkey processing.

“This wonderful tradition is a time to pause and be thankful for friends, family, and Iowa’s farmers. Iowa’s turkey producers’ dedication and hard work provide millions of families the ability to celebrate Thanksgiving with a healthy serving of Iowa poultry,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Today’s ceremony celebrates Iowa’s turkey producers, especially the Moline family, 5th generation turkey farmers, with an amazing legacy that will continue for generations to come.”

Freedom and Flourish will now move to a non-commercial farm in southwest Iowa following their pardon.

