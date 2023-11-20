Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds extends bird flu disaster proclamation

Governor Kim Reynolds is extending the state's bird flu disaster proclamation for six counties.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It impacts counties in the central and western part of the state, where the USDA confirmed multiple cases of bird flu.

It impacts counties in the central and western part of the state, where the USDA confirmed multiple cases of bird flu.

The proclamation is effective through Dec. 17.

The extension allows for more state resources and agencies to help track, monitor, and contain each case.

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

