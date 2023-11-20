Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Delta teen to be honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes game against Nebraska

A Delta teenager will be an honorary kid captain this week when the Iowa Hawkeyes face the...
A Delta teenager will be an honorary kid captain this week when the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delta teenager will be an honorary Kid Captain this week when the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Staff at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Nathan McDonald was diagnosed with infantile myofibromytosis, a rare tumor that grows in the skin, muscles, bones and sometimes the organs of the chest or abdomen.

Doctors also said Nathan was diagnosed with kyphosis, an abnormally exaggerated, forward rounding of the upper back and scoliosis.

Since the diagnosis and treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Nathan’s tumors have disappeared or grown smaller, and he has had surgeries to correct his scoliosis and kyphosis.

Now, Nathan is a 17-year-old sophomore at Delta High School, where he is learning about 3D printing and computer coding and has a passion for creating comic book art.

See his full profile here.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

The Hawkeyes face the Cornhuskers in Nebraska on Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
21-year-old killed in Cedar Rapids crash
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment

Latest News

No. 3 Iowa wrestling takes down No. 16 Oregon State in home opener
No. 3 Iowa wrestling takes down No. 16 Oregon State in home opener
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an...
Clark, No. 2 Iowa bounce back from first loss with 113-90 win over Drake
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive...
Iowa rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Illinois, 15-13, and clinch Big Ten West title
An Iowa Hawkeye logo is seen on a basketball before an NCAA college basketball game between...
Krikke’s 25 points leads Iowa past Arkansas State