Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday, at approximately 2:27 pm, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 800 block of 1st St. SW.

Investigators say that the vehicle, which was driven by 22-year-old Katilyn Whiting, briefly eluded officers and crossed the 8th Avenue bridge. The vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle, stopping near the intersection of 8th Ave and 6th St. SE.

Officials say the uninvolved vehicle was occupied at the time, and a person in that vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result.

After the suspect’s vehicle stopped, 21-year-old Martavius Northern attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly caught by officers.

Following the incident, Whiting was charged with Eluding and other Traffic-related crimes. Northern was arrested for outstanding warrants for Robbery in the First Degree and Carrying Weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.