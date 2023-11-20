Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

CDC Report: 200,000 kids in U.S. have juvenile arthritis

That's more than the number of kids who have type one diabetes.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - More than 200,000 children in the U.S. have arthritis — more than the number of kids with Type 1 diabetes — according to a new report from the CDC. It becomes more prevalent with age and is highest among teens aged 12-17.

When you think of arthritis, you probably think of the kind that affects older people. Dr. Meghan Ryan, a pediatric rheumatologist, at Blank Children’s Hospital says, “That’s more of a wear and tear type that affects the cartilage. The type that affects kids is different. It’s more consistent with the rheumatoid arthritis where it’s the immune system that’s misbehaving and causing inflammation in the joints.”

The main symptoms are muscle swelling and stiffness. Ryan says symptoms improve throughout the day when toddlers move around, which can be confusing for parents. “In the mornings, they might look like they’re limping. They get going for the day, they look like they’re just fine, so it’s like ‘oh that was nothing’. They go for their nap, they wake up and ‘oh they’re doing it again’ but it fades,” Ryan said.

Ryan says juvenile arthritis is treatable. “This is a very treatable condition. It is one that’s chronic, so it’s something that is likely to stay with the individual for a long time but everybody has a little different outcome at the end of the day,” Ryan said.

Ryan says many kids may be going undiagnosed. Nationwide, there are not very many pediatric rheumatologists. Ryan herself is only one of four in the entire state of Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
21-year-old killed in Cedar Rapids crash
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment

Latest News

Kuehnast’s sentencing date is scheduled for December 6th, 2023.
Iowa State frat member takes plea deal in assault, extortion case
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is introducing a new program to give certain...
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics introduce new method for cardiac arrest patients
Proceeds from the fundraiser go to Critter Crusaders and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control
Local business kicks off third annual ‘First Responder’s Calendar Fundraiser’
Tyrin Jones
Work Release Escape: Tyrin Jones