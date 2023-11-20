African American Museum of Iowa holds fair highlighting Black farmers & their impact

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The African American Museum of Iowa is putting a spotlight on the work of Black farmers in the state of Iowa.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows in 2017, out of over 86,000 Iowa farms, Black farmers owned less than 75.

On November 19th, a fair “What’s Before Dinner: Black Agricultural Fair” at the Indian Creek Nature Center focused on the history of Black farmers and their contributions such as George Washington Carver, and the work they’re still doing in Iowa.

People could also learn about planting and growing their own fruits and vegetables and becoming more self-sufficient.

“It’s possible to live a life where you feel like what you’re putting in your body is clean where you can support your community around you you don’t have to struggle you can be self sustaining.” said Tre Burge of Cedar Rapids who attended the event.

The museum says they hope to hold another fair in the spring.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.