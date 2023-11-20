Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

African American Museum of Iowa holds fair highlighting Black farmers & their impact

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The African American Museum of Iowa is putting a spotlight on the work of Black farmers in the state of Iowa.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows in 2017, out of over 86,000 Iowa farms, Black farmers owned less than 75.

On November 19th, a fair “What’s Before Dinner: Black Agricultural Fair” at the Indian Creek Nature Center focused on the history of Black farmers and their contributions such as George Washington Carver, and the work they’re still doing in Iowa.

People could also learn about planting and growing their own fruits and vegetables and becoming more self-sufficient.

“It’s possible to live a life where you feel like what you’re putting in your body is clean where you can support your community around you you don’t have to struggle you can be self sustaining.” said Tre Burge of Cedar Rapids who attended the event.

The museum says they hope to hold another fair in the spring.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
An Accident in Cedar Rapids on Friday Claims the Life of a 21 Year Old
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
One person dead after Clinton County crash
One person dead after Clinton County crash
Cedar Rapids Police Department need your help in locating a missing teenager.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Leo Adelmund
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
If you have plans to travel on Thanksgiving, here is the latest forecast.
If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, The First Alert Storm Team has the latest Travel Forecast to help you plan
Iowa State buries Grambling with monster first half, wins 92-37
Iowa State buries Grambling with monster first half, wins 92-37
Cedar Rapids church gives away 100 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
Cedar Rapids church gives away 100 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving