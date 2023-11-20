Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

319 initiative encourages local buying for holidays

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is using social media to promote Holiday shopping plans for partners across Eastern Iowa.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is using social media to promote Holiday shopping plans for partners across Eastern Iowa.

Through the Buy 319 initiative, the group will be sharing itineraries to their Facebook page until Christmas showcasing local businesses to visit. There will be nearly a dozen over the next four weeks.

The alliance’s partners will also be tasked with cross-promoting local shops as well.

“Everyone wants to do their best and in this community everyone helps everyone,” Pam Logue, support specialist for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said.

The group blames the pandemic for people relying on online shopping. With the pandemic over, the group is urging people to return to in-person shopping.

“It’s been enough time that people are ready to get out,” Logue said.

In a previous venture. the Economic Alliance connected local partners to purchase their supplies or services for their business.

Each week, shoppers will be able to find itineraries for businesses to visit. Those will be shared on the Metro Economic Alliance’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
An Accident in Cedar Rapids on Friday Claims the Life of a 21 Year Old
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds is extending the state's bird flu disaster proclamation for six counties.
Gov. Reynolds extends bird flu disaster proclamation
Some of the cars at Cassill Motors are classic, like the company which has been a Cedar Rapids...
Working Iowa: Fueling a new career at Cassill Motors
Governor Kim Reynolds is extending the state's bird flu disaster proclamation for six counties.
Gov. Reynolds extends bird flu disaster proclamation
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to pardon turkeys at ceremony