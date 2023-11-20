319 initiative encourages local buying for holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is using social media to promote Holiday shopping plans for partners across Eastern Iowa.

Through the Buy 319 initiative, the group will be sharing itineraries to their Facebook page until Christmas showcasing local businesses to visit. There will be nearly a dozen over the next four weeks.

The alliance’s partners will also be tasked with cross-promoting local shops as well.

“Everyone wants to do their best and in this community everyone helps everyone,” Pam Logue, support specialist for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said.

The group blames the pandemic for people relying on online shopping. With the pandemic over, the group is urging people to return to in-person shopping.

“It’s been enough time that people are ready to get out,” Logue said.

In a previous venture. the Economic Alliance connected local partners to purchase their supplies or services for their business.

Each week, shoppers will be able to find itineraries for businesses to visit. Those will be shared on the Metro Economic Alliance’s Facebook page.

