St. Wenceslaus Church hosts Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale

By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People got the chance to get their hands on homemade kolaches and other bakery treats at St. Wenceslaus annual Holiday Bazaar and bake sale in Iowa City Saturday.

Organizers said the event is a tradition and has taken place around the holidays for decades.

Along with kolaches and bakery items people could shop for crafts and attic treasures.

“This is a Czech church and a lot of people enjoy the kolaches especially and they wait every year and at this time and buy kolaches for Thanksgiving dinner,” said Kathy Holeton, St. Wenceslaus Altar & Rosary Society president.

The Bazaar continues Sunday from 9 am to noon at St. Wenceslaus Church.

