Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

People in Quasqueton learn about the town’s connection to Dungeons & Dragons

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quasqueton, Iowa (KCRG) -One town in Eastern Iowa has a largely unknown connection to the popular role playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

A stronghold area in the module “In Search of the Unknown” is named after Quasqueton.

The name has Native American origins, and after Writer Mike Carr heard the unique name while living in Cedar Rapids, he wrote it into a D&D text in 1978.

On November 18th, he spoke to around 40 people at the Quasqueton Area Historical Society Museum about the connection.

“We could have some fun with this sort of rather a unique connection between this real place and the legendary Quasqueton in the Dungeon & Dragons module,” said Carr.

This was his first time visiting Quasqueton.

Quasqueton is home to less than 600 people.

Tim Wadzinski of Goodman Games also spoke at the event.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
An Accident in Cedar Rapids on Friday Claims the Life of a 21 Year Old
No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall
Lawsuit against Linn County
Linn County prosecutors being sued for alleged sexual misconduct
It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near...
Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers
Travellers are advised to find an alternate route in the mean time.
Gas line rupture causes road closure on Blairs Ferry Rd

Latest News

Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment
Witness in lawsuit calls Linn County Attorney’s Office ‘hostile’ work environment
You could find kolaches, baked goods and more at the annual Bazaar and Bake sale
St. Wenceslaus Church hosts Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale
Iowa rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Illinois, 15-13, and clinch Big Ten West title
Iowa rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Illinois, 15-13, and clinch Big Ten West title
Iowa State linebacker Will McLaughlin (23) congratulates place-kicker Chase Contreraz (19) on a...
No. 7 Texas stays alone atop Big 12 after pulling away from Iowa State for a 26-16 win