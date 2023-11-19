People in Quasqueton learn about the town’s connection to Dungeons & Dragons

Quasqueton, Iowa (KCRG) -One town in Eastern Iowa has a largely unknown connection to the popular role playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

A stronghold area in the module “In Search of the Unknown” is named after Quasqueton.

The name has Native American origins, and after Writer Mike Carr heard the unique name while living in Cedar Rapids, he wrote it into a D&D text in 1978.

On November 18th, he spoke to around 40 people at the Quasqueton Area Historical Society Museum about the connection.

“We could have some fun with this sort of rather a unique connection between this real place and the legendary Quasqueton in the Dungeon & Dragons module,” said Carr.

This was his first time visiting Quasqueton.

Quasqueton is home to less than 600 people.

Tim Wadzinski of Goodman Games also spoke at the event.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.