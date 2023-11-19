Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Leo Adelmund

Cedar Rapids Police Department need your help in locating a missing teenager.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department need your help in locating a missing teenager.

14-Year-Old Leo Adelmund was last seen on Friday, November 17th at 12:30 PM at Ground Transportation Center in Cedar Rapids.

He is 5′5″, weights 89 lbs and was last seen weing a black long sleeve T-shirt and black sweatpants.

According to officials, Adelmund is in need of his medicine.

If you know the whereabouts of Leo Adelmund, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

