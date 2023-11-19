Show You Care
One person dead after high speed chase

One person dead after high speed chase
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died after attempting to flee police early Sunday morning. Officers say 36-year-old Jose Casiano was driving erratically on Iowa Highway 17 near Eagle Grove when a Wright County deputy attempted to stop Casiano, he fled driving at speeds up to 130 miles per hour.

Casiano failed to make a turn and went into a ditch. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. Casiano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

