North Dakota State beats Northern Iowa 48-27, awaits at-large playoff berth

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Cam Miller accounted for three touchdowns and Cole Payton scored on runs of 60 and 23 yards to help FCS No. 9 North Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 48-27 on Saturday night.

The win likely seals an at-large berth into the playoffs. North Dakota State (8-3, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) has made 13 straight playoff appearances, the third-longest streak in history.

Miller threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Eli Green to open the scoring, ran for a 1-yard score to make it 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and hit RaJa Nelson for a 15-yard TD to make it 21-3 with 13:51 to play in the first half.

Cole Wisniewski picked off a pass at the 25, raced up the left sideline to the other 20 where he cut inside and then broke three would-be tackles on his way to the end zone for a 75-yard pick-6 that made it 48-20 with 11:59 remaining in the game.

Miller finished 17-of-22 passing for 238 yards with two touchdowns and Nelson finished with six receptions for 113 yards.

Theo Day passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions — two by Oscar Benson — for Northern Iowa (6-5, 5-3).

The Panthers season is likely over.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Iowa rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Illinois, 15-13, and clinch Big Ten West title
