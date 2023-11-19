Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

NBA player Malik Monk donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving. (SOURCE: KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A basketball legend from a small Arkansas town is doing big things on and off the court this holiday season.

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Malik Monk Drive was held at First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Monk, the Sacramento Kings shooting guard and Lepanto native, donated 300 turkeys for the drive. According to KAIT, this is the seventh year in a row he has given back to his hometown during the holiday season. However, Monk himself was not in attendance.

Jackie Monk, the athlete’s mother, was one of several other family members who greeted people as they arrived at the event. She said everyone understands his busy schedule and that basketball comes first for him.

“The community raised me,” she said. “You know, that’s what he says.”

Jackie Monk said she is unbelievably proud of her son and hopes he continues his charitable actions in the future.

Pastor Larrie Bell said he appreciates the Monk family, and said he enjoys seeing the smiles at the event every year.

“We are serving the public. It’s just a great wonderful feeling,” the pastor said. “It warms our hearts to know we can give back.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
An Accident in Cedar Rapids on Friday Claims the Life of a 21 Year Old
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
One person dead after Clinton County crash
One person dead after Clinton County crash
Cedar Rapids Police Department need your help in locating a missing teenager.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Leo Adelmund
Two people injured after Black Hawk County Crash
Two people injured after Black Hawk County Crash

Latest News

If you have plans to travel on Thanksgiving, here is the latest forecast.
If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, The First Alert Storm Team has the latest Travel Forecast to help you plan
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National...
Reactions pour in following death of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and global humanitarian
Crews continue to clear debris and shore up a stretch of Interstate 10, Tuesday morning Nov....
Los Angeles freeway closed after arson fire set to fully reopen before Monday morning’s rush hour